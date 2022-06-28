Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average of $218.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

