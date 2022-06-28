Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 119,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,731,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 80,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $341.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

