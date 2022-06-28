Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

