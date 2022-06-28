Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 24,431 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 2.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

