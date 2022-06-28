3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 81,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

