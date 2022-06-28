Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 3.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

GILD stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

