Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 931 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $67,950,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $128.19 and a one year high of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.