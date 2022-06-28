Rede Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

