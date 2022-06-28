Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.78.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

