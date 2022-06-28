MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $322,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.