MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 23,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

Comcast stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

