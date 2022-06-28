MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $355,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $217,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $220,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 95,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.