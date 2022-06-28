MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

