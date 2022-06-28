Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 116,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.57.

