Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 264,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,656,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,646,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

