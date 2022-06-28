Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

