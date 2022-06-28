Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after acquiring an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $505.66 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.50 and a 200-day moving average of $491.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

