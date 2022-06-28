Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,047 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,021,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.48 and its 200 day moving average is $398.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

