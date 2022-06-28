Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

