Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $76.92 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 16.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $76,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

