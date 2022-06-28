iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 263,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

