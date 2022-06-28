Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

