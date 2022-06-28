Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.