Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.
RSP opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
