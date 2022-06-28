Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 4,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

