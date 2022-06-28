Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,011 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

