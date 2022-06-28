Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 3.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.11% of Paychex worth $53,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $124.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

