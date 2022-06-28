iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Lifted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.69.

