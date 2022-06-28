Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,948 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,000. Waste Management makes up about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after buying an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.44 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.