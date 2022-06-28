Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 354 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,928,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,259,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after buying an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.