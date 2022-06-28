AE Wealth Management LLC Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

