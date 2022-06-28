AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,580,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $206.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

