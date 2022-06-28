Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

