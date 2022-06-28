Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

