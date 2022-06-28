Rockland Trust Co. Sells 272 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

CAH opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

