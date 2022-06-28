Rockland Trust Co. Sells 16,017 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

NOBL opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

