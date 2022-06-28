Rockland Trust Co. Sells 303 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.70.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

