Rockland Trust Co. Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $227.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

