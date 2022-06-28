Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,061 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $350,304,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $116,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
