Rockland Trust Co. Has $987,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $193.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.