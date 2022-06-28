Rockland Trust Co. Sells 21,531 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

About Invesco Preferred ETF (Get Rating)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.