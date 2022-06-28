Rockland Trust Co. Sells 21,531 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

