Rockland Trust Co. Sells 167 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $501.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.06 and its 200-day moving average is $536.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

