Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $184.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

