American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

AEP opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

