Rockland Trust Co. Has $582,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

