Rockland Trust Co. Has $732,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

