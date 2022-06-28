Rockland Trust Co. Sells 302 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

