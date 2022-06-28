Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.