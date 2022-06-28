Rockland Trust Co. Sells 21,702 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,702 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

