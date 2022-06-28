Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SAL Trading LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $10,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.10 billion, a PE ratio of -207.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.