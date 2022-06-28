WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 1.36% of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

